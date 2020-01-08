The Friends of the Brentwood Library are hosting their quarterly used book sale from Jan. 17 to 19. featuring a huge variety of books and other media.
The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, while FOBL members will have exclusive access to an early shoppers event on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
FOBL also operates an Amazon web store with thousands of titles available year round.
FOBL is a nonprofit service organization dedicated that supports the library, and money made during the book sale is donated to the library.
Books are collected throughout the year, and anyone with small donations can drop them at the check out counter at during the library's hours.
FOBL asks anyone with large donation to please call ahead and arrange for someone to meet at the back door with a cart (phone 615-371-0090, ext. 8340).
More information about FOBL including how to become a member can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.