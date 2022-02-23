Frist Art Museum officials announced Wednesday Dr. Seth Feman as the nonprofit’s next executive director and CEO.
Feman’s appointment follows the retirement this week of Dr. Susan Edwards, who served as FAM executive director and CEO since 2004.
According to a release, Feman will assume the roles in mid-April — the beginning of the cultural attraction’s 21st year of operations. In the interim, Anne Henderson, FAM director of education and engagement, will serve as acting director.
A Nashville native, Feman has worked since 2012 in leadership roles with the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. As its deputy director for art and interpretation and curator of photography, Feman led the museum’s curatorial, education and registration departments. He was later named the Chrysler’s curator of exhibitions and photography.
Feman holds a PhD degree in American studies and art history from the College of William & Mary, from which he also earned a master’s degree. Feman received a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Vassar College.
Feman is the co-curator of Alma W. Thomas: Everything Is Beautiful, an exhibition co-organized by the Chrysler Museum of Art and The Columbus Museum (Georgia) that will be on view at FAM from Feb. 25 through June 5.
“Seth brings a wealth of experience, expertise and compassion to further execute our founding vision and mission,” Billy Frist, FAM Board of Trustees chairman, said in the release. “Having grown up in Nashville, he has an invaluable understanding of our community and our institution’s role in it. We are very grateful for all of the work Deborah and the search committee conducted in this process, and we know that Seth will hit the ground running fully equipped to build on our existing strengths.”
Edwards led FAM to its accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, with the downtown cultural attraction having presented more than 225 exhibitions during her tenure.
“Susan Edwards has elevated the museum in ways we could only imagine in our early days,” Frist said in the release. “She has placed the museum firmly on an international stage. Not only has she made the presentation of the visual arts and discourse surrounding them diverse and accessible during her time at the museum, but she also changed lives and Nashville in the process.”
