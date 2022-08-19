Former Sen. Bill Frist, a surgeon and former U.S. Senate majority leader, has been elected chair of the The Nature Conservancy’s global board of directors.
Frist’s term begins in October and runs for three years. He has been a member of the board since 2015 and is currently its vice chair.
“There is a well-established, science-based connection between the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of people and time spent in nature,” Frist said in a release. “Valuing our health means also valuing healthy ecosystems. The great minds at TNC work hard each day to cultivate a future in which nature flourishes and people from all walks of life can enjoy happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives. It has been a privilege to serve on the global board of directors, and I am honored by the board’s decision to let me continue that service as their new chair.”
Frist served in the Senate from 1995 to 2007. He is a founding partner of Frist Cressey Ventures and a special partner at Cressey & Company. He also founded nonprofit NashvilleHealth.
