Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will host its quarterly book sale Friday through Sunday at the main branch of Williamson County Public Library.
Friends member preview for early shopping is Friday from 9-10 a.m. before doors open to the public. Current members and new members can renew or join online or at the door for $20 single and $30 for family membership. A member roster is at the front door for entry.
Sunday is $10 bag sale all day. Plastic shopping bags will be handed out to shoppers and bags can be filled to top of the bag for the $10-per-bag sale.
The popular used book sale includes thousands of books in like-new condition, with prices ranging from $3 for hardback; $2 for trade paperback; $1 for children’s hardback and 50 cents for children’s soft cover. Coffee table books are $5 and some of the autographed and vintage books are individually priced. There will be boxes and boxes of paperbacks at this sale.
The book sale is located at Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin.
