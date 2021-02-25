Williamson County Parks and Recreation is offering a variety of new performing arts programs for youth, teens and adults.
Connecting the Dots: Music Workshop for Everyone
Whether you just sing along with the car radio or plan a musical career, everyone can benefit from some tips to amp-up their music chops. This introduction workshop will focus on rhythm, musical notation, harmony and all points in between. Local producer, recording artist and teacher Sarah Bonsignore has designed the program to bring the fun to the fundamentals of music for students of all talent levels from ages 11 through adults.
Four separate workshops will be held at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. or from 2-3 p.m., and on Sunday from 2-3 p.m. or from 3-4 p.m. Cost is $10 per workshop. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 615-790-5719, ext. 2020.
Musical Theatre Experience Program – Theatre 101
The Musical Theatre Experience program, under the direction of Julia Nolan and Shana Purkey with Center Stage Entertainment, offers a fast-paced, fun education in musical theater. During the course of this program, young actors in grades kindergarten through fifth will develop and hone their acting skills and confidence performing scenes and monologues; increase their dancing skills learning contemporary and standard styles of choreography often used in musical theater productions; and explore the fundamentals of improvisation like creative thinking, listening, support, brainstorming, team building and communication.
A new five-week session will be held at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. beginning March 1. Each session costs $100 per student, plus a $25 supply fee. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 615-302-0971, ext. 2214.
Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre
Straight to the Stars is the newest addition to WCPR’s award-winning family of youth theater options and produces straight (non-musical) plays starring high school actors from rising freshmen through graduating seniors. The program’s next offering will be a six-week spring workshop class producing William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Erin Laming. The program will begin on March 8 and feature rehearsals on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m. through April 16. Saturday rehearsals will be held April 3 and 17 from 1-4 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. Note: Class will not meet the week of March 15 - 19, March 25-26, April 9 and April 12.
Show week rehearsals will begin the week of April 19 with final performances scheduled for April 29 and 30 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Ave., in Franklin. Cost for the program is $150. For more information, contact [email protected] or call 615-786-0186, ext. 2513.
Advanced registration is required for all programs, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit the WCPR website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the Activities tab.
