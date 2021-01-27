The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of art programs for teens and adults at recreation facilities in Franklin.
Open Studio Draw and Paint
Join artist and instructor Kimberly Daniel and get expert tips, collaboration and support in whatever style of drawing or painting you want to explore in this open studio format. Studio sessions will be held on alternating Fridays, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. * Due to social distancing requirements; students must register in advance to guarantee their space for each week.Cost is $15 per person/ per session. Bring your own supplies and project, or the instructor will provide some for your first visit.
Mixed Media Workshop: Blessings
After a strange, and at times, difficult year, enjoy an afternoon creating a canvas that you can look to as a reminder of your many blessings. Teens and adults ages 13 and up join instructor Suzanne Beaumar in this 4-hour workshop and create a beautiful and inspirational art piece featuring layers of paint, inks, collage, stenciling, stamping and more. The workshop is held on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, and costs $35 per person, plus a $20 supply fee.
Weekly Art Journaling and Mindfulness
Now more than ever, we all can benefit from learning how to work out our thoughts and feelings. Instructor Suzanne Beaumar will show you the way in this ongoing, weekly journaling class. Enjoy art journaling as a way to try a new idea before committing it to a canvas. Learn to use a variety of mediums and mindfulness techniques to help calm and relax a racing mind when living in uncertain and stressful times. Classes for teens and adults, ages 12 and up, meet on Tuesdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 4:30-6:30 p.m., or Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., in Franklin. Cost is $15 per class, plus a $5 weekly supply fee and one-time $20 book fee.
Winter Paint Party: TN Love on Wood
Join new art instructor Jann Stephens and create your own 10x10, whitewashed, TN Love wood painting to decorate and brighten your home. Jann’s fun and light-hearted style, plus instructive painting tips and techniques, will leave you with a smile on your face and pride in your finished product. The class takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 3, or Sunday, Feb. 7, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, and is available to anyone ages 12 and up. Cost is $25 per person/per session and includes all supplies.
Landscape Oil Painting and Plein Air Painting for Beginners to Experts
Learn the joy of landscape painting with oils from artist, instructor and master-degreed educator Kimberly Daniel on Thursday, Feb. 4, or Thursday, Feb. 18, from 9-11 a.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., in Franklin. If weather permits; we will paint outdoors, en Plen Air, like French Impressionists. Class is open to teens and adults, ages 16 and up, and costs $25 per session. A supply list is available upon registration.
Mixed Media Workshop: Gelli Plate Printing Day(s)
Teens and adults ages 12 and up, spend an afternoon with Mixed Media artist Suzanne Beaumar working on the art of gel plate monoprinting. Beginners will learn how to pull unique art prints, and those who have worked with gel plates before can learn more tricks and tips. Classes will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7 or 28, from 1-5:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. Cost is $25 for each class, plus a $20 supply fee.
Mixed Media Workshop: How Do I Love Thee…
Teens and adults ages 12 and up, join instructor Suzanne Beaumar in this 4-hour workshop and create a unique Mixed Media art piece rich in color, pattern and whimsy; achieving a pleasing composition using the positives and negatives of heart shapes. The workshop is held on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, and costs $35 per person, plus a $20 supply fee.
Winter Paint Party: Playful Poppies on Canvas
Join art instructor Jann Stephens and create your own 11x14 acrylics on canvas art piece to brighten your home for the season and beyond. For less than you would spend on supplies, you will enjoy painting these wonderful, playful poppies, ready to display after your 2-hour class. Jann’s fun and light-hearted style, plus instructive painting tips and techniques, will leave you with a smile on your face and pride in your finished product! The class takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 17, or Sunday, Feb. 21 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, and is available to anyone ages 12 and up. Cost is $25 per person/per session and includes all supplies.
Monthly Art Journaling and Mindfulness Class
This once-a-month class offers those interested in the practice of Art Journaling, but perhaps cannot commit to weekly sessions, the opportunity to experience this unique art form. Each month the page spread focus will include varied techniques and mediums and creative opportunities for personalization and mindfulness through art. The next session will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. The class is open to anyone ages 12 and up and costs $15, plus a $5 supply fee and one-time $20 book fee.
Mixed Media Workshop: Chocolate Bunny
Teens and adults ages 12 and up, join instructor Suzanne Beaumar and get ready for Easter with this cute 8x10 mixed media canvas featuring a sweet paper-pieced chocolate bunny sitting atop a decorative napkin background. During this 2-hour workshop learn about decoupage, layering and using India ink for shadowing. The workshop is held on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, and costs $35 per person, plus a $15 supply fee.
Bob Ross Certified Oil Painting Class – Secluded Forest Landscape
Experience the “Joy of Painting” with Bob Ross-certified instructor Quintin Burlingame as he leads students, ages 13 and up, through the wet-on-wet method of oil painting made famous by this legendary artist. Whether new to painting or an expert, all will enjoy learning the techniques in this 3-hour class which will culminate in a beautiful 12x16 painting. Classes will be held on Saturday, March 13, from 12-3 p.m. or Sunday, March 14, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. Cost is $60 per person per class and includes all materials.
Advanced registration is required for all programs, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For more information and to register, visit the WCPR website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab, or contact Joan Wilkes at [email protected] or by calling 615-790-5719, ext. 2020.
