The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department offers a variety of fitness and wellness programs in recreation centers across Williamson County for fitness enthusiasts of all ages, interests and ability levels.
Options include group fitness classes, nutrition counseling, personal training and health coaching.
The department has also announced the return of small group training programs beginning in April.
It includes a series of kickboxing and outdoor boot camp classes at recreation centers in Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill; in addition, a senior boot camp and stretch and tone with Essentrics classes is offered in Franklin. Each small group training program is between four to six weeks, and fees vary based on duration of the program.
Group fitness classes are offered in a variety of styles, including land-based classes in cardio athletic, indoor cycling, strength training, dance and mind and body sessions, as well as aqua fitness classes including aqua cycling. Group fitness fees are $8 per class for teens and adults (ages 13-54), $4 per class for seniors (ages 55) or included with any premium department pass.
Nutrition counseling with in-house registered dietitian Robin Neal continues to be offered on an individual basis, and two new nutrition seminars have been added at recreation facilities in Brentwood and Franklin. Neal has been working with clients for over 14 years to help them meet their health goals through one-on-one coaching and group counseling.
Whether you are curious about how to eat “healthy;” want to improve your diet for athletic performance, heart health, blood sugar control or digestion; or are looking for changes in your overall health, energy levels or sleep, Neal will walk you through a customized nutrition plan to fit your lifestyle.
Other fitness programs include personal training and health coaching. WCPR has a diverse team of certified personal trainers on hand to challenge and motivate clients of all fitness levels to maximize their body’s potential, per a release. Traditional personal training and yoga personal training are available. WCPR also offers a health coaching program providing one-on-one health and wellness coaching designed to get individuals the results they want to see in their life, per the release.
Whether your goals are related to weight, stress management, work/life balance or general health, WCPR staff will partner with you to meet those goals.
Class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements; and advanced registration is required for all sessional programs or classes and encouraged for group fitness classes.
For additional information on Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s fitness and wellness programs, to view a list of classes and programs, and to register, log onto www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Fitness and Wellness” tab.
