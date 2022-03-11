Pat Martin, who opened his first Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Nolensville 16 years ago, will on Tuesday be releasing his debut cookbook that illustrates his lifelong passion and dedication to live-fire cooking through detailed instruction, deep procedural guidance and recipes.
Titled Life Of Fire: Mastering The Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, The Grill, And The Smokehouse, the book “takes the reader on a tactical journey across the old ways and traditional practices of authentic American barbecue in its purest form,” a press release reads.
Martin is considered one of the country’s most acclaimed pitmasters, and among the few still using the method of West Tennessee-style whole hog pit barbecue.
Life Of Fire follows all the stages of a fire’s life — from a young, erratic hot fire to the dying coals and ash — and offers down-to-earth, step-by-step direction to successfully accomplish time-honored preparations and recipes of true American pit-style barbecue, per the release.
According to the release, the book thoughtfully breaks down everything you need to know, including the fundamentals of wood selection, how to build a pit, a spit and a smokehouse, while also diving deep into the true essence of cooking authentic pit-cooked barbecue, with West Tennessee-style whole hog serving as the backbone of the book. It intends to be a definitive guide to real pit barbecue, live-fire cooking, and cold-smoking meats.
In 2006, Martin opened Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint in Nolensville — 950-square-foot, 12-table spot specializing in West Tennessee-style whole hog barbecue. The entire menu at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint is scratch-made, every single day.
Currently, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint has 10 locations throughout the South, including Nashville, Louisville, Ky., Birmingham, Ala., and Charleston, S.C. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint has been featured on NBC’s The Today Show, Bon Appetit, No Reservations, Condé Nast Traveler, Food Network, National Geographic Traveler and Garden & Gun, among others.
With over 65 recipes, this photo-forward book holds the hand of the home cook through all the procedural layers of live-fire cooking, pit-cooked barbecue, and the traditional wintertime Southern smokehouse, enabling them to expertly coax incredible flavors out of the simplest seasonal ingredients.
For more information, visit the book’s official website, and follow Pat @pitmasterpat on Instagram.
