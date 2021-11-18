Downtown Franklin is gearing up for two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations as the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosts its 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12.
Saturday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and a wide variety of arts and crafts. There will be photo opportunities like Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens, including Ebeneezer Scrooge, Fagin, Bob Cratchit, the Ghost of Christmas Present, Past, and Future.
Special features include the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, a town sing-along, and much more.
There are six main areas where guests can enjoy entertainment:
- Victorian Village – Enjoy holiday dancers, characters and entertainers between the Public Square and Fifth Avenue.
- Beer Garden presented by the Bavarian Bierhaus – Stop by on the northeast corner of the Public Square for an authentic German beer garden experience.
- Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper's Fork Distillery – Stop by the whiskey lounge on the southeast corner of the Public Square next to the Main Stage to enjoy some whiskey as well.
- Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin – Enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the day at the Main Stage on the southeast corner of the Public Square.
- Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University – Enjoy acoustic entertainment throughout the day on the corner of Second Avenue South and Main Street.
- KidZone presented by Grace Chapel – Bring the kids to Fourth Avenue South for some festive fun for all the kids to enjoy including a petting zoo.
“Dickens of a Christmas is one of the most anticipated events in Williamson County,” said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “The revenue from this family-friendly event allows us to continue to protect and preserve Williamson County’s historic, architectural and geographic resources.”
Volunteers are still being sought to help with a variety of roles to make the festival a success. Click here for available roles and to sign-up. Click here for more information about Dickens of a Christmas.
