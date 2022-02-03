After a year of serving up burgers, fries and shakes through a virtual concept, A. Marshall Hospitality has taken a more realistic turn with the recent opening of its bricks-and-mortar Burger Dandy in downtown Franklin.
And while it has a contemporary vibe to its dining area, it also brings a nod to the mid-20th century with its nostalgic colors, music from that era and TVs showing vintage programs (as well as ESPN, of course).
“It has a lot of fun elements,” Kyle Richardson, chief operating officer for A. Marshall Hospitality, said. “Everything kind of evokes a little bit of that ’50s feel — fun and whimsical.”
Burger Dandy got its ceremonial launch with a ribbon cutting Monday at its restaurant located at First and Main adjacent to Americana Taphouse, also an A. Marshall Hospitality dining spot. Richardson said he was pleased with the turnout at the grand opening.
"Community is so important to us, so seeing this [support] is incredible," he said.
The kickoff celebration came about a year after company officials adopted the “ghost kitchen” concept as a way to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using delivery service, Burger Dandy built up a loyal following over the course of a year. Richardson said company officials determined that it made sense to bring the nostalgic dining experience to a physical location.
“We started doing research and noticed that a lot of people were kind of sticking with the virtual kitchen and franchising [that concept] to other restaurants,” he explained. “We took it from the standpoint of, ‘well, if we have a great concept [as a virtual kitchen], we’ll test it [for a brick-and-mortar business]. We got people talking about it already and we got a leg up, so we looked at a brick and mortar location.”
The expanded all-American menu features a mix of popular classics and original favorites such as the Just Dandy smash burger with American cheese, a Chicken Sandwich served fried and a Garden Burger, among others. The restaurant also includes a children’s menu, a variety of sides and a selection of dessert items.
Now that the first physical Burger Dandy is off and running, Richardson said expansion to other locations could be in the offing.
“We’re looking forward for this one — if it does well, which we believe it will — to have some legs to grow and obviously replicating and opening in other markets,” he said.
Burger Dandy, A. Marshall Hospitality’s 10th restaurant, is open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For current menus, online ordering for delivery and pickup and more information, visit www.burgerdandy.com and follow @eatburgerdandy on Instagram and Facebook.
