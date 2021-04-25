Gentry Farm, one of Franklin’s favorite fall destinations for the past 30 years, is for the first time opening to the public for springtime activities.
Beginning Thursday, the popular farm will be open each Thursday-Sunday through May 16. Attendance is limited due to COVID-19 safety protocols and reservations are required, but there are activities sure to please visitors of all ages.
While Gentry Farm has offered spring educational field trips for more than 20 years for area schools, it hasn’t been opened to the general public outside of the fall season. Field trips have not been held since the pandemic struck last March.
“We decided to try something different this year and open the farm to the public, much like we have done in the fall for over 30 years,” Cindy Gentry, who owns the farm with her husband, Allen Gentry, said in an email.
Activities include wagon rides, a river walk trail, barn maze, games, farm animals with their spring babies, educational exhibits and more.
“We have also been raising vegetable slips in our greenhouse which will be for sale, as well as Gentry Farm Natural ground beef and farm fresh eggs while the supply lasts,” Gentry said.
There has been considerable interest in the springtime opening, according to Gentry.
“Ticket sales have been going well, and since this is an outdoor activity, many people feel safe to get out and enjoy the farm,” she said. “We have divided the tour times into sessions, and cleaning will take place between the sessions and guests are asked to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
“We feel so blessed to share the farm with our community, and local support of our family farm has been overwhelming.”
The farm will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m., and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Visit the Gentry Farm website for more information and to reserve a spot in one of the sessions.
The seventh-generation farm has been owned by the Gentry family for over 165 years.
