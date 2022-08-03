Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release.
After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach.
“Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach this past season,” said Fred Eaves, BGA Director of Athletics. “He led our team to a significant increase in victories and two regional tournament wins. We look forward to him continuing this momentum as full-time coach.”
In addition to his role as softball coach at BGA, Fruechtemeyer is the owner and head coach of the Knights travel softball and baseball organization.
Holding a degree in liberal arts from Belmont University, he has independent school experience as a teacher and coach at Harding Academy and Nashville Christian School. He also has coached at Lambuth University.
