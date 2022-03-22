Just as their counterparts in Williamson County Schools did in February, members of the Franklin Special School District school board voted Monday night to pass a resolution urging Tennessee legislators to take no action on a couple of bills relating to charter schools.
The vote was unanimous among the six members at the March board meeting held at Moore Elementary School.
The two bills filed in the Tennessee legislative session would make it easier for charter schools to open within local education agencies (LEAs), and would lessen local control of a district’s jurisdiction, according to the resolution. If passed, this legislation would reduce timeline for review and approval of a charter school’s application from 90 to 75 days, and would add a provision for charter schools to use a school building that is at or below 50 percent usage.
The board cites a number of concerns in the resolution, including the fact that “school buildings are not designed for common areas such as offices, gymnasiums, libraries, hallways, etc. to have two separate schools with two administrations apply different rules and schedules, and the proposed legislation does not anticipate growth in an LEA’s enrollment demand.”
Educators of the Year
Monday’s meeting also included the presentation of the FSSD’s educators of the year.
“The work they do in and out of the classroom is amazing, and none of it is ever done with the desire to be recognized,” reads the introduction to the honors. “These teachers were selected by their peers for their unwavering support of students.”
Elementary Teacher of the Year is Lauren Simpson, a 13-year teaching veteran who has worked at Franklin Elementary for the past four years.
“To ensure her first-grade students are successful, she creates a strong classroom culture, sets high expectations, makes observations, meets with students, monitors data, communicates with parents and reflects upon formative and summative assessments,” reads her introduction.
Middle Grades Teach of the Year is Brittany Martin, a sixth-grade science teacher at Freedom Intermediate School. She has five years of teaching experience, with the past three spent at Freedom Intermediate.
“Ms. Martin believes in teaching the whole child, and begins each day by creating a social-emotional connection that demonstrates character skills for students to carry with them throughout their academic day,” her introduction reads.
Building-Level Teachers of the Year are:
- Johnson Elementary – Kara Kendle, deaf educator
- Liberty Elementary – Melissa Lutche, second grade teacher
- Moore Elementary – Bruce Coberly, school counselor
- Poplar Grove Elementary – Kaylon Gilley, music teacher
- Poplar Grove Middle – Genny Nash, special education teacher
- Freedom Middle – Randy Stevens, social studies teacher
Also recognized by the district were Principal of the Year Amy Patton from Liberty Elementary School and Supervisor of the Year Amy Fisher, the FSSD nursing supervisor.
