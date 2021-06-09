The Federal Trade Commission is accepting refund claims from citizens who were the victims of scams that used MoneyGram to pay scammers between 2013-2017.
According to an FTC news release, in 2009 MoneyGram agreed to make changes to make it harder for con artists to use the money-transfer service to defraud consumers, as part of a deal with the FTC.
Now the FTC, Department of Justice and United States Postal Inspection Service is charging that MoneyGram failed to live up to the agreement, and now MoneyGram has agreed to pay $125 million to settle the issue.
That $125 million is now being used to return money to people who used MoneyGram to pay scammers.According to the news release, prefilled claim forms were mailed out by the remission administrator and were due by June 1, 2021.
Now, people who did not receive a prefilled form can submit a claim here to get their money back if they were the victim of a eligible scam between Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2017.
To be eligible for a reimbursement, the victim must have sent the money using their own name, but you do not have to be an American citizen or reside in the U.S. to be eligible.
More information about the reimbursement program can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.