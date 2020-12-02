Sarah Fuller was listed as the only kicker on Vanderbilt’s depth chart on Tuesday for Saturday’s game against No. 10 Georgia, but interim coach Todd Fitch said the team may bring a familiar face back into the fold.
Ryley Guay, who was the Commodores’ starting kicker the last two seasons, made 22 of 33 field goals and all 66 extra point attempts in his Vanderbilt career. He is currently listed as a graduate student and is attending medical school but could come back to play should the NCAA grant him clearance and he pass COVID-19 testing protocols.
"There are a lot of steps we'd have to go through in terms of eligibility in bringing him back," Fitch said. "But if it's a possibility ... we'll certainly take a look at him if he can make our team better."
Fuller, who became the first female to play for a Power 5 football team, saw limited action in Vanderbilt’s 41-0 loss to Missouri on Saturday. She had a kickoff to start the second half, which rolled down to the Commodores’ 35-yard line, and never got a chance to kick a field goal or an extra point. She was named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for her performance.
The ‘Dores have run through kicking options this year like Derrick Henry running through Jacksonville Jaguar defenders. Columbia transfer Oren Milstein opted out of the season before it began due to COVID-19 concerns. Javan Rice, the No. 12-ranked kicker in the 2018 class, has not played this season for unknown reasons.
Pierson Cooke is the only Commodore to attempt a field goal this year, but he has been underwhelming, hitting just 3 of 7 attempts. Wes Farley, a soccer player in high school and walk on this year, is 6-for-6 on his extra point attempts but hasn’t kicked a field goal in college.
"We are still researching options on the roster and things like that," Fitch said. "We are trying to provide the best situation for our team as we can. But Sarah is out there. She kicked (during practice) today.
"We are continuing to evaluate guys on the roster. If we can add something to the competition, we will. We want to make sure we have the best available (kicker) for our team."
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
