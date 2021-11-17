Kristian Fulton’s transformation from promising rookie to true lockdown cornerback has been of the Tennessee Titans better storylines over the last five months.
The second-year cornerback has been limited to just six games this season due to a lingering hamstring injury, but when he’s in the lineup, it’s hard to argue that he’s not one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.
“It’s definitely different compared to last year,” Fulton said on Wednesday. “I feel like I have a better grasp of things—how the league works, how to get my body right, healthy and ready to go on time. So, it’s just those little things that’s helped me with the process of this (hamstring) injury.”
Fulton returned to the lineup in Sunday’s 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints after missing the last four games while on injured reserve, and he appeared to not have missed a beat.
Of the 62 defensive snaps Fulton played against the Saints, 43 were coverage snaps. He was targeted just one time and he broke up that pass.
“I just wanted to fit back into the game and play my part and do what I do,” Fulton said after the game. “It was just me mentally. I just wanted to make sure I was the best cornerback out there.”
Added Titans safety Kevin Byard: “For a guy who’s been out of the field for a while, you expect that he would go out there and have to knock some rust off. But I think that he played pretty well, played physical, made some plays for us. We’re going to need to see Kristian continue to make those plays because we feel like he could be a great corner for us.”
Fulton’s performance Sunday was just par for the course for him. Through six games, he’s been targeted 29 times and allowed just 11 receptions for an NFL-low 37.9 completion percentage.
In fact, quarterbacks have completed more than 50 percent of their passes when targeting Fulton just twice this season.
He’s also allowing just 7.7 yards per target and only 18.6 yards after the catch per game this year, and QBs have just a 77.2 passer rating when throwing against him.
Fulton is also the only player to rank in the top 25 of the NFL in passes defensed (8) while playing in six or fewer games; he’s tied for the 15th-most passes defensed.
While Jackrabbit Jenkins has been a fine addition to Tennessee's secondary, Fulton's emergence is the biggest reason why the Titans secondary ranks second in passes defensed (52) and sixth in completion percentage allowed (62.8).
“The more he plays, the better he's going to get,” Titans secondary coach Anthony Midgett said on Tuesday. “We have been encouraged (by what we’ve seen from him this year). He's always prepared in meetings and is sharp from a mental standpoint.”
