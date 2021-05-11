Gallery: Nashville Sounds Opening Home Game 2021

The Nashville Sounds fell 4-3 Tuesday night to the Memphis Redbirds in their home opener and grand return to play after seeing their 2020 season cancelled.
The above photos are from Matt Masters.
