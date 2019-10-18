It’s no secret that Brentwood’s high-powered offense runs through quarterback Cade Graznow. Still, the Rebels defense had no answer for how to stop the junior dual-threat quarterback.
Graznow torched Franklin through the air and on the ground, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more to lift the Bruins to a 33-7 victory over the Franklin Rebels on Friday night at FHS.
He also finished as the team’s leading rusher with 43 yards on the ground and completed 19 of his 24 passes for 224 yards.
“He’s been everything you want in a quarterback,” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford said of Graznow. “He’s just been a great leader, a great personality, and he’s just having fun out there with his teammates.”
The win not only kept the Bruins (7-1, 4-0) unbeaten in regional play, but also helped the Bruins clinch the top seed in Region 6-6A with the playoffs right around the corner.
“It was a big win for us, and it just puts us in a great situation moving forward,” Graznow said. “We knew if we won, we’d win the region and it’s a great feeling—we’ve worked really hard for this.”
Meanwhile, the Rebels (3-5, 1-3) now find themselves tied with Centennial for the fourth and final seed in the region with one regional game remaining. Still, with one district game remaining for each squad, there’s reason for Franklin to be hopeful.
Franklin closes out the regular season at home against Dickson County on Nov. 1, which hasn’t won a district game all season.
Centennial, on the other hand, will have to take on Brentwood at home, with the Bruins hoping to remain perfect in regional play.
“We’ve got two games left, and this season’s not over, and if we want to extend this season, we have a chance to do that,” Franklin head coach Donnie Webb said.
Franklin hurt its cause early against Brentwood with self-inflicted wounds on offense and special teams. After their first drive stalled with a three-and-out, a botched snap on the punt ended up going out the back of the end zone for a safety to give the Bruins the early lead.
Then the Bruins got to go on offense, and Graznow capped their first offensive drive with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. And just like that, the Bruins had a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Brentwood defense recovered a fumble in Franklin territory that set up Graznow with another short field to work with. He finished off another scoring drive with a 1-yard keeper for his second rushing touchdown of the night, sending the Bruins into the half with a 16-0 edge.
In the second half, Grazow took to the air and connected with wide receiver Aaron Walton on a slant route up the middle. Walton then sped past the Rebels secondary and was off to the races to complete the 57-yard touchdown reception with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
While Graznow was picking apart the Rebels defense with short passes and big runs, the Brentwood defense stepped up in a big way to keep the Franklin offense in check by bottling up one of the region’s best running backs in Guy Lipscomb, holding him to 32 yards on 13 carries.
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Bruins leading 26-0 and the Rebels facing 4th-and-goal from the two-yard line, the Brentwood defense stuffed Lipscomb at the goal line to keep their shutout intact.
“We did a great job against the run and I’m proud of the fight we had on defense,” Crawford said.
Shortly after that, Graznow found tight end Karson Dreier wide open in the middle of the field for a 64-yard touchdown catch to put Brentwood ahead 33-0 with 8:52 left in the game.
At halftime the Rebels made a change under center, putting in junior quarterback Connor Beavon hoping to shake up the offense.
“We were trying to get a spark to get us going,” Webb said. “We think Connor’s got a bright future for us and he came in and looked good—he did what he was supposed to do.”
Beavon did help the Rebels offense gain some traction in the second half, completing 10 of his 13 passes for 101 yards. He even found wide receiver Carson Repass in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter to prevent being shut out.
