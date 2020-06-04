The hum of traffic is barely noticeable in Tranquility, the name of the expansive garden that Cornelia Holland maintains at her home on Hillsboro Road near downtown Franklin.
There might be the occasional rumble of a dump truck or the piercing of something souped up, but to walk the pathway through Holland’s hostas, rohdeas and countless other plants, trees and flowers is, indeed, quite tranquil. Despite its proximity to a rather busy roadway, her garden can prompt a body to get downright contemplative.
“You can hear the birds and forget the traffic,” Holland said one recent morning as she gave a casual tour of Tranquility to a visitor.
It’s a garden that Holland has been tending since around 1995, when she discovered that hostas would be more favorable to her backyard conditions than the roses and perennials that had once occupied the space.
“The trees had grown to a point that I had a lot of shade,” Holland explained. “I discovered hostas, which are shade-tolerant plants. I started growing hostas primarily on the back of the house and then it just expanded to the side and the front.”
Now with about 700 varieties of hostas in her home garden, Holland has become an authority on the plant that comes in various shapes, sizes and colors. In fact, her reputation as a hosta grower led to her donation of 600 hostas from her personal garden to the University of Tennessee Gardens, Knoxville five years ago. That garden is titled Tranquility — The Cornelia B. Holland Hosta Garden.
And just last fall, she gave another 100 hostas to the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum.
“I enjoy sharing the garden more with people now,” Holland said, adding that the coronavirus outbreak has lessened her organized tours this spring (though she does have a virtual tour). “I still add to the collection when I see something that’s sort of unique, mainly if I see a fragrant hosta, because that’s my favorite.”
“But my main pleasure with this garden is sharing it with people.”
Over time, Holland’s gardening quest is becoming more focused on the rodhea species of plants, which have ancient origins in China and Japan but are relatively rare in the United States.
“It’s very slow to grow,” Holand explained. “They are evergreen plants, so when the hostas die down in the wintertime, I still have green from the rohdeas.”
Tranquility, which is laid out on a gravel path and through a canopy of tall trees, also includes other plants, flowers of varying colors and bloom schedules, various smaller trees and the usual greenery that serves to complement the garden as a whole. But most of Holland’s passion is spent on two main species, hostas and rohdeas.
“I have a lot of camellias and a lot of azaleas and lot of this and that, but my main focus is on hostas and rohdeas.
Now that summer’s upon us, Home Page Media will be featuring a series of articles on the variety of gardens growing in Williamson County. Whether it’s a hearty vegetable garden or an eye-catching one with a wealth of flowers, we’re combing the county to find the most impressive gardens around.
Please let us know if you’re aware of any worth profiling, including your own, of course!
