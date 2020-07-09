As someone who has been gardening for most of his 63 years, Clark Taplin can attest to its benefits.
“It’s a known fact that when you dig in the soil, especially with your bare hands, it has a calming effect,” Taplin said recently from his Franklin home. “I purposely don’t wear gloves because your body absorbs so many minerals through your hands digging in the dirt. It’s better than Prozac.”
Most gardeners would likely agree with Taplin’s testament to the healing powers of growing produce, herbs and flowers. Most, however, wouldn’t necessarily prescribe to the therapy of his other backyard pastime.
“There’s nothing like hammering on an anvil,” Taplin said, overlooking the very visual contrast in his backyard between his well-manicured and lush garden and his blacksmith shop overflowing with all sorts of metals, wires and other parts not of the natural world. “It’s hotter than blazes, but I enjoy it.”
Taplin’s reputation as something of a Renaissance man doesn’t end with his roles as a gardener and a blacksmith. He’s also a beekeeper, and occasionally gets calls to remove bees from homes and other structures. At his height in the hobby, Taplin was collecting and selling thousands of pounds of honey each year. It’s now more like 150 pounds, but he still sees a steady demand for his honey.
What’s more, Taplin’s primary source of income over most of his career has been in stone masonry.
“When it comes to masonry,” he explained, “what I try to do more and more of is repair work. There’s a good living to be made in simple two- or three-hour repairs versus a project you do for two or three days.
“I’ve worked for myself most of the time. There were maybe four years where I worked for someone else. I’d punch a boss before I’d punch a clock.”
Taplin has made quite the vocation out of his blacksmithing as well. He is often sculpting and selling some of his creations such as garden bells and fire pits shaped like minions and VW buses. Taplin even has a steady demand for blacksmithing equipment he makes, from forges to hydraulic presses.
As for his gardening passion, that dates back to his childhood. Taplin began tending his own garden at the age of 7, and he would load up his wagon with fresh produce and sell to neighbors.
Nowadays, Taplin and his wife of 45 years, Janie, work together to make their garden a source of conversation when friends and family visit. Clark typically tends the vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and kale, while Janie oversees the flowers and herbs such as mint, basil and parsley. The garden is also adorned with sculptures and other decorative items Clark has forged or created.
“We want it to be enjoyable,” Taplin said as he led a visitor through the garden. “I’ve always thought that when you walk in a garden, you shouldn’t look at all the things you need to do, but just be reminded of the beauty of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.