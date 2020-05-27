For those who participate in a community garden, satisfaction can come in getting to know your neighbors, learning more about the growing process and just plain digging in the dirt.
The food’s not bad either.
“I think it promotes community because we get to see our neighbors and friends around here,” said Kim Southard, a patron of the community garden that is managed by Williamson County Parks and Recreation. “But I’m really into fresh vegetables. You can’t get any fresher than to walk outside and pick it from the ground. Fresh makes it taste so much better.”
Southard and her husband, Andy Southard, have participated in the community garden for about 3½ years. They are but a few steps from their plot in the garden, which is adjacent to their home on Everbright Avenue and across the street from the Academy Park Gymnasium in Franklin.
“People really enjoy coming out here,” Andy Southard said, “especially during this quarantine and the pandemic over the last few months. It’s a place to come during the day to get out of the house and it’s safe.”
The garden had been managed by a nonprofit until the county’s Parks and Recreation department took it over two years ago. It includes 39 plots, and tenants are growing a significant range of vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers.
“The majority of the people who use the garden live in the [immediate area],” said Krystal Turner, WCPR’s senior sports coordinator and overseer of the garden. “It’s a mix of people. We have several families, several individuals doing it on their own. We have some couples who are learning how to garden for the first time. We just have a wide variety of patrons who use the garden.
“The biggest thing they get out of it is to be able to have a variety of healthy vegetables that they are able to grow themselves.”
Braton and Molly Machleit are in their fourth year of tending at the community garden, going back to when it was managed by the Franklin nonprofit A Bit of Earth.
They’ve grown a variety of vegetables, and this year their summer harvest will include tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, peppers, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. They have also grown a few fall and winter crops.
And especially rewarding for the Machleits has been the opportunity to pass down their passion for gardening to their children, 5-year-old Rivers and 3-year-old Nora.
“We’ve loved it,” Braton Machleit said while sitting in the garden’s gazebo one recent morning. “It’s been fun, especially with the kids. They like to eat the cherry tomatoes off the plants. There are a lot of good teaching moments in here. As we plant seeds or small plants, they get to watch the stuff grow.
“But it also brings the neighbors together. It’s a really cool community that’s been created here.”
Now that summer’s upon us, Home Page Media will be featuring a series of articles on the variety of gardens growing in Williamson County.
Whether it’s a hearty vegetable garden or an eye-catching one with a wealth of flowers, we’re combing the county to find the most impressive gardens around.
Please let us know if you’re aware of any worth profiling, including your own, of course!
