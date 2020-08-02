As a hot July has now faded into the dog days of August, backyard flower gardens across the county are taking on various shapes and colors. Many have gone beyond their spring and summer blooms and now sit idle before a new feast of colors arrive in the fall. The Home Page caught up with three Franklin gardeners who put a significant amount of time and toil into their flowers, their plants — and their sanctuaries.
Melissa Beasley: ‘It just feels so good to have your hands in the dirt’
Once her children were old enough to no longer need the backyard for entertainment, Melissa Beasley was able to pursue her dream.
That is, she began growing a garden.
“When the kids were small, we had a playset for them in our backyard,” Beasley said of her now 17-year-old twins and 13-year-old daughter.
“But when they got to a certain age,” she added with a grin, “I kicked them out and said, this is all mine now.”
It has taken a number of years, but Beasley is now realizing the passion she has had for cultivating for most of her adult life. She has worked meticulously to tend to her flowers, plants and produce, digging not only in the dirt but also through research and knowledge passed down from her ancestors.
“This has evolved over several years,” Beasley said. “I just enjoy being out here and seeing nature and how everything works together.
“Gardening is a hobby but it’s also so great for relaxation. As my kids got older and I’ve had more time to invest in it, it’s great for me to be able to come out and do this. It just feels so good to have your hands in the dirt. There’s something about it that makes it absolutely therapeutic. Especially with everything going on the last few months [from the coronavirus], it’s just a haven, a place to get away and tune everything out.”
Beasley said that while she enjoys the fruits of her labor — whether it’s the bursting colors from her petunias or false indigo or the rewarding delicacies of her fresh tomatoes or cucumbers — she also takes pleasure in creating a space for the bees and birds and butterflies.
And yes, she enjoys the challenges of gardening, its trial-and-error aspect.
“Sometimes things turn out and sometimes it doesn’t work,” she said. “But when I find myself getting too stressed about something not working, I just remind myself that this is all supposed to work that way. Those are great lessons to learn.”
Michelle Keith: ‘It’s a constant process, but it’s worth it’
When it comes to her approach toward gardening, Michelle Keith has a vision that isn’t necessarily focused on the beauty of flowers.
Sure, she enjoys looking out her kitchen window and seeing the yellows and purples and reds of what she has created over the past five years or so. It was a priority of hers when she first set out to turn part of her backyard into an oasis of colors.
But over time, her sense of satisfaction has shifted from her eyes to her heart, so to speak.
“It’s give and take,” Keith said. “My purpose before was to have beautiful flowers, and that’s great if that’s what you want. But I thought that is not going to be my purpose going forward.
“It’s not a garden that people would drive by and see how beautiful it is. It’s more of a purposeful garden. The whole purpose of it is for the bees, the butterflies and the birds.”
Keith changed her outlook after the golden retriever she and her family owned was diagnosed with lymphoma, an illness she discovered can be caused by a chemical she and her husband, Mike, had been using to treat their lawn. Their dog, Mac, lived another three years but had to have extensive chemo treatment for six months.
The Keiths stopped using the spray on the yard, and it later was filled with clover. However, Michelle noticed there were no bees attracted to the clover, and “that’s when I really started getting into pollinating gardens.
“It’s a lot of work because you have to hand-pull a lot of weeds out of the bed. It’s a constant process, but it’s worth it.”
Keith’s flowerbeds include verbena, dahlias, black-eyed Susans, salvia, coneflowers, clematis, morning glory, marigolds and lavender, among others. She also has a rose bush that came from one her grandmother has grown. It’s spindly looking now, and that’s because Keith has let it go natural.
“I don’t spray it so it only blooms around Mother’s Day,” she said. “If I sprayed and treated it, it would be beautiful all summer long. But that’s OK.”
Beauty, after all, is only stem deep when it comes to flowers.
Leila Sanders: ‘I plant my yards like I’m going to be here forever’
Where ever Leila Sanders goes, her daylilies go with her.
It’s been that way since 1997, when Sanders started moving to new locations on the average of every four years. She had first bought daylilies in 1987, when she was living in Mississippi and was given $100 as a birthday present from her parents. She bought them from a photographer in her town who was also an avid daylily gardener.
“The original daylilies I bought are still with me so they’re about 33 years old,” Sanders said from her Franklin house, her third since moving here seven years ago. “They’ve been divided and moved and left at the old houses, but some come with me with each move.”
Daylilies are just a part of the flowers and plants Sanders has growing along her front porch and especially in her backyard. When she moved to her current home in the Stream Valley neighborhood a couple of years ago, her yard was mostly barren on the surface with huge rocks beneath it.
“I started with an empty yard, and had two dump truck loads of dirt brought in,” she said.
Sanders planted her garden toward the edge of her yard so she could see it from her kitchen window. She gazes on a variety of flowers and plants, including a number of perennials.
“You know what is said of perennials — the first year they sleep, they second year they creep, the third year they leap,” Sanders said. “I’m in the second year, not quite to the leaping stage.”
Sanders is not only a backyard gardener, but she is also an advocate of sorts for the hobby. She’s a member of the Middle Tennessee Plant Swap, where she finds many of her plants, and she would like to see gardening carried to future generations.
“We need to inspire young people to garden,” she said. “This would be a good time, because they have more time at home” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
As it happens, Sanders is making still another move in December.
“I’ve had trailers full of plants when I’ve moved,” she said. “I plant my yards like I’m going to be here forever, but then I move.”
