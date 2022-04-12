Williamson County School Board Chair and District 12 representative, Nancy Garrett, officially launched her campaign Monday seeking re-election for another four-year term on the Board, per a release.
Garrett, a graduate of Franklin High School and daughter of a former WCS teacher, was appointed to the Board in 2016 by the Williamson County Commission following the resignation of the previous District 12 representative.
She won the 2018 local election to continue representing the 12th District and was soon after selected by her fellow School Board members to serve as Board Vice Chair as well as Policy Committee Chair from 2018-20.
In September 2020, the 12-member Board unanimously voted for Garrett to take the helm as the new Board Chair, re-electing her in the fall of 2021 for another year of leadership.
“It’s been a unique privilege to serve as Board Chair during the past two years, a time that has required courage, integrity, respect for others, and a constant centering on what’s right for the over 40,000 students we serve,” Garrett said. “I can’t imagine having served during this time without a deep knowledge of our district and a deep commitment to serve our students and professionals.”
In the first optionally partisan School Board elections in Tennessee’s history following a change in state law, Garrett is running as a non-partisan, independent candidate and will appear only on the Aug. 4 ballot alongside the winner of the Republican primary race, with no candidate representing the Democratic party on the District 12 ballot.
“Our legacy of success as a district has been achieved through local, non-partisan board service,” Garrett said. “I intend to continue to serve as such, focusing on putting students first and also requiring of myself what we require of our teaching professionals: non-partisanship.”
After graduation from Franklin High, Garrett attended Belmont University and works as a senior knowledge leader for a global professional services firm. She was an active parent volunteer during her son’s time as a student in Franklin Special School District and WCS, culminating in her years serving on the Centennial High School PTSO Board as Assistant Treasurer, Treasurer, Vice President and then President. She continues to volunteer across the district, most often assisting cafeteria staff in serving breakfast or lunch, per the release.
Garrett served as the Missions and Outreach Committee Chair at First United Methodist Church and was one of the 12 founding members of and founding board vice president of Hands On Nashville. Her husband, Mike, is the Director of Patient Relations for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her son, Quinn, is a WCS graduate and teaches English in Spain.
More information can be found on Garrett’s campaign website: electnancygarrett.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.