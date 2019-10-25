An entity affiliated with Gary Force Acura has paid $4.25 million for the last parcel of land in the two-phase Mallory Park development located in the Brentwood section of Cool Springs.
Master-planned by Nashville-based Southeast Venture and owned by Tennsco, Mallory Park was built in two phases. Construction on the 50-acre phase one began in 2005. In 2010, the development was re-zoned for a 70-acre phase two, construction for which began in 2012.
According to a release, Gary Force Acura worked with brokers Wood Caldwell, principal at Southeast Venture, and David Huddleston of CRE Nashville to purchase the final 7.8 acres of the 120-acre development. The release does not include an address for the site.
Gary Force Acura operates at 1634 Westgate Circle in Cool Spring on the east side of Interstate 65. The newly purchased property is located near a cluster of auto dealerships on the west side of the interstate and north of Moores Lane. The Post was unable to determine at publication time if the dealership eventually will relocate to the newly purchased site.
Mallory Park consists of multiple buildings with a collective 700,000 square feet of office and retail space. Tenants include Quorum Healthcare Group and Verus Healthcare, among others. Auto dealerships include Bentley Motorcars, Carlock’s Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealerships, and Sonic Automotive Group’s Porsche, Audi, BMW and Mini dealerships.
The development also includes Brentwood's Flagpole and Wikle parks, donated by Tennsco in 2010.
“This project has been a long time in the making, and it’s very exciting to be nearing the end,” Caldwell said in the release. “The development has brought so many benefits to Brentwood, and I look forward to seeing it thrive for years to come.”
This story first appeared on our sister site The Nashville Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.