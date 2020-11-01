The COVID-19 pandemic may have temporarily silenced the Gateway Chamber Orchestra in terms of performing live at the Franklin Theatre and elsewhere, but it hasn’t stopped it from serving the community in other ways.
Performers enjoy bringing musical culture to those around them, according to a press release. Even during this virus outbreak, the GCO has found new ways to achieve this goal. The school year has changed considerably, but the GCO will still reach elementary school-aged children with a new, free video project that pairs award-winning children’s books with great music.
Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Nashville Predators Foundation, the GCO’s “Magical Music & Timeless Tales”offers children in grades 3-5 in Williamson and Montgomery county schools joyful and educational content with these videos.
Each video episode includes a child’s book reading interspersed with specially selected music played by GCO musicians. Supplemental instructional materials prepared by classroom music teachers accompany each video.
Episodes are being released every other week through March 2021 and are accessible through district online resources.
The GCO is a nationally recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings and inspiring educational programs. Led by Music Director Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in the Franklin Theatre and in the George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
Click here for more information on the Gateway Chamber Orchestra.
