Brentwood-based commercial real estate development company GBT Realty has added Eric Spencer as vice president of investments and strategic planning to its senior management team.
A release notes this is a new position for the company, which announced in April it had added a senior property manager and a senior construction manager as full-scale work is underway on its mixed-used tower ONE22ONE on Broadway in downtown Nashville (read here).
Spencer focuses on business finances and cash management for GBT, and acts as a corporate strategy liaison between various internal departments including accounting, capital markets and asset management.
Most recently, Spencer served as vice president of asset management and head of analytics for Atlanta-based Jamestown Properties, overseeing an analytics team that supported a portfolio of more than 50 assets collectively valued at approximately $10 billion. Prior to working at Jamestown, he held positions at Jones Lang LaSalle, ACG Professionals and CWCapital Asset Management.
Spencer is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.
“Eric brings a wealth of commercial real estate experience to our executive team,” George Tomlin, GBT president and CEO, said in the release. “His various roles throughout multiple real estate sectors provides him with a well-rounded background as GBT seeks to grow our business as well as preserve and add value to all assets.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.