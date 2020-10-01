Brentwood-based GBT Realty has landed a major permit related to the base and parking component of it ONE22ONE mixed-use high-rise under construction in The Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $17.76 million.
The Class A office tower is under construction at Broadway and 13th Avenue South on a 0.78-acre site (pictured) formerly home to a Firestone. It will rise 24 floors and offer ground-level retail space and structured parking.
The address is 1221 Broadway, with a 2022 completion being targeted
Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the lead architect, with the local office of Birmingham-based Brasfield and Gorrie the general contractor.
Read more here.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
