The Grace Christian Academy Lions lost a heartbreaker 1-0 over the Webb School of Knoxville Spartans in the Division 2 A state championship match on Thursday night at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
“We would have loved to win the state title,” said GCA head coach David DeFatta. “I am really proud of how we finished the season. Our guys thought we could go out and win. Webb had an undefeated season and pretty much dominated everybody they played. They (our team) never gave up and fought to the final seconds. They left everything on the field.”
In the first half, at the 17th minute, Knoxville Webb got on the board with a penalty kick goal by junior forward Ben Pensky after a yellow card was given to GCA’s goalkeeper.
This was the only goal of the first half, giving the Spartans a 1-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, GCA had tons of chances, but sophomore goalie Nathan Pope made several spectacular saves to keep the Lions off the board.
GCA goalie Mercidieu Alexis shut down the Spartans in the second half to keep the score at 1-0.
“Mercidieu has been solid for us all year,” said Coach DeFatta. “Kytn Wolf has been our starting keeper for the past few years. When they called the penalty on Kytn and gave him a yellow card, we did not want to have a keeper that was going to play timid for the rest of the game. We thought about bringing Kytn back in, but Mercidieu played well and had a great ending to his career at GCA.”
The Lions had a flurry of shots on goal in the final nine minutes of the game, but could not edge them past the keeper. The Spartans held on to claim the Division 2 A title with a 1-0 win.
The Lions finished runners up in 2021 after taking the crown in 2019.
Due to COVID, there was no competition held in 2020.
“I think the answer for what we want to build as a legacy is different than for people at other programs,” said Coach DeFatta. “These seniors had a fantastic career on the soccer field. This is giving them a foundation to become husbands, fathers, employees, and citizens and lead well. We are using soccer as a tool to get to these kids’ hearts and to prepare them to go out into this world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.