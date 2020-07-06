Grace Christian Academy will be on the lookout for a new girls basketball coach.
Tony McLeod, a three-year vet with the GCA Lady Lions, has accepted the same role at Father Ryan High School.
He will also be taking on the role of associate director of athletics with the Irish.
"Now that it’s official, very excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working with everyone at Father Ryan," McLeod shared in a social media message. "Our family is thankful to Coach [Ann] Mullins and the people at FRHS, can’t wait to get to working with you all."
McLeod won two district titles with GCA, including one in their last year of D-1 competition, in his three years at the helm of the program. The school had made the transition to D-II last season.
The new Lady Irish hoops coach has also served as an assistant at Ravenwood and a college coach at Cumberland University in the past.
He has also been involved with the Upward Stars basketball program as a coach.
