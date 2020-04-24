Grace Christian Academy boys basketball standout Mason McKnatt might be done with his days with the Lions, but the record books are still making notes.
The TSSAA has showed that McKnatt is in the state's record annals for two soaring accomplishments: free throw percentage and 3-point baskets.
The Trevecca signee is now the leader in state history for free throw percentage, with 89.7% for his career.
He finished his career on the 3-point basket list as well, making 410 from 2016-2020. This accounts for his eighth grade season. That's fifth all-time in the state, behind former Williamson County star shooter Reese Glover of Franklin.
McKnatt is also third all-time with 91% of free throws made in an individual season (142/156, 91% in 2019-20), topping his 2016-17 (98/108, 90.7%) and 2017-18 (139/154, 90.2%) seasons, fourth and fifth in state history.
McKnatt already had the spot for seventh overall in state history for 3-point baskets made in a season for his 2018-19 campaign (134). He's third all-time on the 3-point attempts list for that year as well (342).
McKnatt graduates this May. f
