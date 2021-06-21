The mechanical gremlin had popped up — seemingly temporarily — for Josef Newgarden more than an hour earlier during IndyCar’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Sunday. When it reappeared, it did so at just about the worst possible time.
Newgarden had won pole position and had led 32 of the 53 laps at the Road America circuit in Wisconsin as he was leading the field to a restart with just two laps to go. But charging to the green flag, a gearbox problem that had first surfaced early in the race kept him from getting to top speed and he was forced to let Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou past before Turn 1 of the 54th lap around the four-mile course. By the time he took the checkered flag, he had dropped through the field like a stone and was in 21st.
“I couldn’t get it to shift into sixth gear. And then I got it stuck in fifth in turn one,” Newgarden said. “[I] finally got it to go down, but just could not get it to upshift after that.”
The gearbox misfortune came a week after Newgarden, IndyCar’s champion in 2017 and 2019, came away from a dominant performance at the second race of a doubleheader on Detroit’s Belle Isle — he led 67 of 70 laps after winning pole there, too — with a second-place finish after being passed by Pato O’Ward after another late-race caution and restart when his tires were fading.
Sunday’s mishap didn’t cost Newgarden a spot in the NTT IndyCar Series championship hunt. He remains fourth but is now down 88 points to leader Palou; coming in to Sunday, he had trailed then-leader O’Ward by 51 points. (A race win delivers 50 points.)
“I think we have fast cars, it’s just not working out right now,” Newgarden said. “But now we will claw ... our way back. This is not what I was planning for this day.”
IndyCar’s next race is at Mid-Ohio July 4. After that, the series will travel to Nashville for the first Music City Grand Prix, which will be run downtown — and use the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge to cross the Cumberland River — Aug. 8.
