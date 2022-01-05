GEODIS, a transport and logistics provider, and CoreTrust, a commercial group purchasing organization and a division of HealthTrust, announced Wednesday a strategic alliance to provide a full truckload (FTL) managed transportation solution to CoreTrust members.
The company says this new relationship is also unique in that both companies are headquartered in the Nashville area.
As logistics continues to be top of mind—especially in today’s challenging environment—a release says this new alliance taps into the GEODIS network of more than 1,000 asset-based carriers, as well as its world-class managed transportation capabilities, so CoreTrust members can achieve superior results in both procurement of contracted rates and end-to-end management of FTL shipments.
“Our strategic relationship with GEODIS is a top-to-tail managed transportation solution that can deliver value beyond contract pricing to members across the verticals we serve,” said James Hallock, senior vice president of CoreTrust. “With access to a broad network of asset-based carriers, CoreTrust members can be assured of dedicated and reliable capacity, and freedom from managing daily transportation operations.”
By gaining access to GEODIS’ full breadth of transportation and supply chain capabilities, the Brentwood-based company says this allows CoreTrust members to ensure dedicated, reliable capacity as well as freedom from managing daily transportation operations.
Additionally, in today’s inflationary market where truckload rates have increased 25-30%, the company says this unique relationship can offer CoreTrust members significant price savings.
“By leveraging our expansive network of asset-based carriers to build a customized solution that focuses on improving service, controlling cost and optimizing freight spend dollars, our team of experts can customize a premium transportation solution based on CoreTrust members’ unique supply chain needs,” said Jeff McDermott, senior vice president of Transportation Management at GEODIS in Americas.
“Ultimately, we will remove the hassle and time out of transportation procurement, contracting and FTL shipment management for CoreTrust members to make their processes more efficient, reduce costs and drive considerable long-lasting value to their businesses.”
