Geodis has promoted Anthony Jordan to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer of the France-based logistics company’s Americas region office in Brentwood.
Jordan, who replaces John Grubor, is based in Hendersonville.
According to a release, Jordan brings more than 35 years of experience within the industry. He most recently served as senior vice president and head of market line operations for Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”) in Americas.
Jordan began his career at Geodis in 2005 as the director of customer care. In 2010, he was promoted to vice president of account management, overseeing the implementing of the company’s customer relationship management program.
In 2013, Jordan was promoted to SVP of contract logistics operations
Prior to joining Geodis, Jordan spent 18 years in similar industry positions at FedEx Supply Chain. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Memphis in Tennessee.
“Throughout Anthony’s 15-year tenure at GEODIS, he has proven himself as a true logistics professional who has played an instrumental role in supporting our company’s growth,” Mike Honious, Geodis in Americas president and CEO, said in the release. “Since his start at GEODIS, Anthony has been an integral team member responsible for cultivating impactful customer relationships, and his experience and vision will be critical to the continued success of the company as we move into the future.”
