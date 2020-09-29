Officials with global supply chain company Geodis announced Tuesday they plan to add about 8,000 seasonal jobs across 19 U.S. locations through the end of the calendar year.
According to a release, the positions will involve materials handlers and forklift operators.
“The pandemic has forced brands and 3PLs (third-party logistics) to reach customers where they are,” John Grubor, head of contract logistics for Brentwood-based Geodis in Americas. “We are now facing a bevy of new challenges in logistics and supply-chain heading into peak season, such as visibility of inventory, needing to constantly adjust fulfillment capacity, and managing product returns efficiently. It’s important we have enough teammates at our 19 campuses to handle the increase of orders and deliveries.”
The news comes as Geodis, which bought what was then called Ozburn-Hessey Logistics for a reported $800 million in 2015, recently announced that Mike Honious will be promoted to president and CEO of its Geodis in Americas (read more on that here).
The promotion is effective Oct. 3, when Honious will start reporting to Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of France-based Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”). Honious replaces the retiring Randy Tucker, who has been with Geodis and OHL since 2011.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
