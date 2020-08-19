Gigi Butler, who founded Gigi’s Cupcakes, will begin her latest concept, Pies by Gigi, by opening a shop in Brentwood.
The café, shop and mercantile, which will be located in the Brentwood Commons shopping center, will open later this month. The shop will feature full-size sweet and savory pies, muffins, pie bars, scones, casseroles and more.
Butler opened her first Gigi’s Cupcakes shop in 2008 and the company grew to operate more than 120 stores in 24 states. In 2016, she sold the company to spend more time with her daughter.
“Gigi’s Cupcakes will always be my first baby, but it’s time for a new chapter,” Butler says. “As a single mom and entrepreneur, I’m a firm believer in facing challenges head on and am preparing to do so yet again by opening a new business in the midst of a global pandemic. I hope to encourage others to rise above fear, take chances and know that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself.”
The new storefront will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Pies by Gigi will be also available for local delivery through Uber Eats and can also be ordered and shipped online.
The shop will sell more classic sweet pies like chess, apple crisp, pecan and chocolate fudge as well as well peanut butter candy bar pies, lime dream pies and Mississippi mud pies. It will also offer savory options like chicken pot pie, shepherd's pie and tater tot casserole. Pies by Gigi will also serve coffee from local roaster Just Love Coffee.
