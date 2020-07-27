The Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee will hold the 2020 Red Door Bash, its biggest fundraiser of the year, as a virtual event on Sept. 3.
The club will commemorate another year of free cancer support for Middle Tennessee families and individuals.
The virtual event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will honor several members including Juli and Earl Fitz who will receive the Dr. Gail Addlestone Community Building Award, former Board Chair and current Advisor Board Member Cathy Jackson and Clay Jackson who will receive the Red Door Champion Award, and long-time Gilda’s Club Program Director Felice Apolinsky, who is retiring after 22 years of service.
“This year’s event is being held virtually to safeguard all of our guests, but especially those we serve, many of whom have compromised immune systems,” Gilda’s Club Director of Development Hayley Levy said in a news release. “Like many things these days, it’s been quite the pivot, but we’re really excited about what’s planned. Our event committee, led by Victoria Marger and Rae Hirsch, has come up with some incredibly creative ideas to ensure this a once-in-a-lifetime evening.”
In addition to a virtual awards program, guests will hear from a Gilda’s Club member in the form of a “Member Moment,” participate in a wine pull fundraiser and an online auction featuring trips and a variety of other unique items.
“Our Red Door Bash committee has been hard at work since January, planning an event that will be entertaining, memorable and fun,” Co-Chair Rae Hirsch said. “I’m most excited about our packages for virtual table hosts and sponsors, which include a range of goodies – from a night-of porch photo session to a ‘Party in a Red Box’ filled with items from community partners like Omni Nashville Hotel, Lipman Brothers, and Sam’s Club Franklin.”
The Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, an affiliate of Cancer Support Community, will mail invitations for the Red Door Bash this month, which is sponsored in part by Omni Nashville Hotel and Burr + Forman, with individual tickets priced $175 and virtual table hosting opportunities available at $1,750 or $2,500.
According to the news release, the Gilda’s Club’s hope is that table hosts will create intimate, at-home parties during the virtual event which includes participating in a Zoom pre-show cocktail party, a contest for best table decorations, the online auction and other activities allowing attendees to be together from home.
“It’s an honor to, once again, be a part of the team planning and executing Gilda’s Club Red Door Bash,” Co-Chair Victoria Marger said. “Gilda’s Club is an essential resource for those in our community impacted by cancer and it’s vital that we support them, especially at a point in time when cancer patients are feeling more isolated and anxious than ever before.”
Learn more about the virtual event and purchase tickets to Gilda’s Club’s 2020 Red Door Bash here.
To host a virtual table and or o find out more about event sponsorship, e-mail [email protected].
Find more information about the Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee here.
