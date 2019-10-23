Season's fourth Battle of the Woods set for region finals
The Brentwood and Ravenwood soccer teams will collide for a fourth time this season.
Both teams won their region semifinals games Tuesday night and will meet at Brentwood Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. for the region finals game.
The undefeated Lady Bruins got a 10-0 home win against Hillsboro, while Ravenwood posted up a 4-1 win over hosting Dickson Co.
Nolensville advances to region finals, Fairview falls
The Nolensville girls soccer team will try for a region title.
The team topped Sycamore on the road Tuesday night 3-1, giving them a chance at their region finals game at Murfreesboro Central Thursday night.
Fairview lost to Murfreesboro Central 9-0 Tuesday.
BGA gets road win over Lausanne, GCA falls; CPA, Father Ryan get opponents
In the opening round of the D-II A state tournament Tuesday night, the Battle Ground Academy girls soccer team got a 6-0 win over host Lausanne.
The Lady Wildcats will visit CAK Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Grace Christian Academy fell to University School of Jackson 5-1 Tuesday as well.
The undefeated Christ Presbyterian Academy, a high seed in the tourney, will have its first game Saturday, a quarterfinals tilt at home against Boyd-Buchanan.
On the D-II AA side, Father Ryan will host St. Agnes Thursday at 5:00 p.m. for their quarterfinals game.
