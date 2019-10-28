UPDATE FROM THE TSSAA:
Due to the current condition of fields at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex from this past weekend’s rain and the projected forecast for Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the decision has been made to postpone the 2019 Girls’ Soccer State Championships.
The entire tournament will be moved to next week with the same schedule. Division I will play quarterfinals on Wednesday, November 6, semifinals on Thursday, November 7, and championship games on Saturday, November 9. Division II will play semifinals on Thursday, November 7 and finals on Friday, November 8.
A complete revised schedule is below and will be updated online at tssaasports.com. All field numbers are subject to change.
Update: CPA won against Boyd-Buchanan 6-0 Monday, with Caroline Betts scoring four of the six goals.
They will also join their fellow WillCo teams listed below in the tournament.
Original story, updated with new times, follows:
The TSSAA 2019 Girls' Soccer State Tournaments are all beginning to find their Williamson County representatives.
The undefeated Brentwood highlights the crowd headed to Murfreesboro next week to compete for a state title.
The Lady Bruins downed Gallatin Saturday 5-0 at home in the substate round to make the tournament.
Ravenwood joins Brentwood in Class AAA. They got a 1-0 road win at Hendersonville Saturday to earn a spot in the competition.
Class AAA competition starts next week after the schedule delay.
Brentwood plays Siegel on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Siegel Soccer Complex on Field 1, while Ravenwood faces Stewarts Creek at Field 2 at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 6 as well.
Nolensville will represent the county in Class AA.
They won Sunday 9-0 against White House to book their spot in the tourney after winning the region last week on the road at Murfreesboro Central.
The Lady Knights play East Hamilton Wednesday at Siegel Soccer Complex on Field 2 at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Father Ryan represents Brentwood in D-II AA competition.
They'll play GPS on Field 3 Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals, with the winner set for the state game.
Battle Ground Academy earned a state tourney spot in the D-II A branch in a 3-2 decision on the road at CAK Saturday.
Their state road is undetermined as of now, though they'd begin play next Thursday, Nov. 7.
