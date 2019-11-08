BHS state soccer
Carl Edmondson, Jr.

From the TSSAA: 

After meeting with Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation staff, we have determined that the stadium field at Siegel Soccer Complex may only be viable for one championship match, which will take place as scheduled today.

The wet fields, coupled with the unseasonably cold temperatures that are forecast for tonight, have led to our decision to move the Division II AA and all Division I championship games to the stadium at Page High School, located at 6281 Arno Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.

The championship schedule will be as follows:

Site

Date

Time

Game

Stadium at
Siegel Soccer Complex

Fri., Nov. 8

4:00pm

DII A Championship
BGA v. CPA

Page High School

Sat., Nov. 9

10:00am

DII AA Championship
Briarcrest v. Father Ryan

Page High School

Sat., Nov. 9

12:15pm

Class AAA Championship
Brentwood v. Ravenwood

Page High School

Sat., Nov. 9

2:45pm

Class AA Championship
Greeneville v. Nolensville

Page High School

Sat., Nov. 9

5:00pm

Class A Championship
Signal Mountain v. Alcoa

Teams that would like to schedule a kick around or practice in the area prior to playing their championship game should contact the Brentwood High School Athletic Office at 615-472-5019 or joeb@wcs.edu.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate unprecedented weather challenges and seek the best possible championship experience for all involved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.