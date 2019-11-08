From the TSSAA:
After meeting with Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation staff, we have determined that the stadium field at Siegel Soccer Complex may only be viable for one championship match, which will take place as scheduled today.
The wet fields, coupled with the unseasonably cold temperatures that are forecast for tonight, have led to our decision to move the Division II AA and all Division I championship games to the stadium at Page High School, located at 6281 Arno Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.
The championship schedule will be as follows:
Site
Date
Time
Game
Stadium at
Fri., Nov. 8
4:00pm
DII A Championship
Page High School
Sat., Nov. 9
10:00am
DII AA Championship
Page High School
Sat., Nov. 9
12:15pm
Class AAA Championship
Page High School
Sat., Nov. 9
2:45pm
Class AA Championship
Page High School
Sat., Nov. 9
5:00pm
Class A Championship
Teams that would like to schedule a kick around or practice in the area prior to playing their championship game should contact the Brentwood High School Athletic Office at 615-472-5019 or joeb@wcs.edu.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate unprecedented weather challenges and seek the best possible championship experience for all involved.
