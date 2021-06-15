There is one thing dads never get enough of: pure, intentional relaxation. With Father’s Day right around the corner and only a few days left to grab a last minute gift for Dad, why not get him a massage?
At Elements Massage, licensed massage therapists are ready to create the perfect, tranquil space for all fathers this Father’s Day. From deep tissue massages to sports massages, Elements Massage has it all.
To celebrate this special day, Elements is offering $30 off a 90-minute massage gift cards. Click here to see the Brentwood offer and here to see Franklin.
Below is a list of all the massages they offer:
- Deep tissue massage
- Swedish massage
- Sports massage
- Trigger point massage
- Integrative Reflexology massage
- Aromaritual therapy
- Himalayan salt stone massage
- Hot stone massage
- Prenatal massage
The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806.
