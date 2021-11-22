Looking for the perfect gift that shows your loved ones how much you care?
With a massage, everyone from your grandmother to your husband or coworker will be able to feel the love. It will also provide the much-needed relief from the stress that the holiday season brings.
Right now, Elements Massage is having a huge sale on their one-hour massage gift cards in Brentwood and Franklin: buy one, get one 50% off! For the Brentwood sale, click here. For the Franklin one, click here. The special will run through the end of the year. There is a max purchase of four gift cards.
Some of the different massage options include: deep tissue, hot stone, prenatal, cupping, CBD oil, Swedish and Himalayan salt stone.
And for those in need of extra tranquility and a well-being boost, the best gift of all is a membership.
Hurry while the offer lasts and round out the year with rejuvenation and relaxation.
Elements Massage Brentwood is located at 782 Old Hickory Blvd #113, Brentwood, TN 37027. You can visit their website for more information or call (615) 730-6806. Elements Massage Franklin is located at 539 Cool Springs Blvd., Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. Contact the studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website.
All Elements Massage locations are independently owned and operated.
