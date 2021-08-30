The Williamson County Fair introduced a new event this year, a mobile glassblowing experience by renowned glass artist Ryan Gothrup, where fairgoers were able to learn about and witness firsthand the process of manipulating hot glass into various shapes and forms.
Fair organizers have just recently announced that the community can now bid on Gothrup’s one-of-a-kind art pieces online until Friday.
Gothrup is a well-known glass artist and glassblowing instructor, having taught this artistry to a wide variety of people — from youth to elderly and students with learning differences — for more than 16 years. After earning a master’s degree in fine arts, he spent several years teaching at the collegiate level; for the past seven years, he has used his mobile glass trailer to educate others across the country.
According to a press release, Williamson County Fair visitors enjoyed the live, educational demonstration provided by Gothrup. Each of these pieces were made on the fairgrounds. With over 25 years of experience, Ryan continues to mentor and teach others this trade.
The fair board says it was proud to have his talents on display and plan for his return in 2022.
“Thousands of people have been inspired by his work, and now we have a chance to raise money for the nonprofit organization that puts on the Fair through this online auction of his amazing pieces,” said Diane Giddens, the fair board’s entertainment chair.
Click here to bid now on these unique pieces of glass art created by Gothrup during the 2021 Williamson County Fair
The Williamson County Fair is supported by more than 2,200 volunteers, generous sponsors, a board of directors and numerous committee chairs. To learn more or to get involved, go to www.williamsoncountyfair.org.
