Officials with global supply chain company Geodis announced Tuesday that Mike Honious will be promoted to president and CEO of its Brentwood-based Geodis in Americas.
The promotion is effective Oct. 3, with Honious to report to Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of France-based Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”). Honious replaces the retiring Randy Tucker.
As president and CEO of the transport and logistic company, Honious will be responsible for freight forwarding, transportation management, business development, strategic management office, legal, accounting and finance, human resources, engineering and technology, and information technology.
A 15-year veteran of Geodis in Americas, Honious previously served as COO in the Brentwood office. Prior to joining the company, he held several senior level operations positions at Gap Inc.
Honious earned his B.S. degree in industrial engineering technology from University of Dayton.
“Mike has the ideal blend of deep industry experience and strong leadership abilities needed to succeed as CEO for GEODIS in Americas,” Lombard said in the release. “Under Mike’s leadership, I am confident GEODIS in Americas will continue to thrive as one of our key regions and see great success into 2021 and beyond.”
Geodis bought then Brentwood-based logistics company OHL for a reported $800 million in 2015.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.