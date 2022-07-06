According to people who do research on this kind of thing, the average American eats 70 hot dogs each year. Now imagine, eating 70 hot dogs in less than 12 minutes instead of over 12 months.
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut is the top ranked competitive eater according to Major League Eating. Yes, it’s a real organization. On July 4, Joey defended his title by eating 63 hotdogs in 10 minutes on national television. While well off the mark of his record-busting 76 downed dogs last year, Joey still claimed his 15rh title, having eaten fifteen more bunned wieners than the second place finisher.
For his trouble, Chestnut takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and $10,000. Making a thousand bucks a minute sounds awesome until you consider that the winner of a major NHRA drag race can claim up to $100K for 6-second ride down a quarter-mile straightaway, and the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner trotted away with a cool $1.8 million for a 2-minute gallop.
I was wondering what made Joey strive to be a champion eater, and because I couldn’t get Joey to consent to an interview, I used my intuitive powers to make up the likely origins of his lofty aspirations. The scene is the Chestnut family living room on a Saturday afternoon.
Joey: Mom, Dad, I know I'm only 12 years old, but I've decided what I want to be when I grow up.
Mom: A podiatrist?
Joey: No, that was last month.
Dad: TV weatherman?
Joey: Oh my gosh, Dad, that was last year. Where have you been? Mom, Dad, you know that my favorite food is hot dogs, right?
Dad: You want to be a street vendor selling hot dogs?
Joey: No, I don't want to make and sell hot dogs for other people to eat. I want to get paid to eat hot dogs.
Mom: You mean, be a food critic? You want to be a culinary expert on hot dogs? A wiener connoisseur?
Dad: Son, it's hard to mess up a hotdog. Plus, for hotdogs it's really about the toppings, kinda like pizza. A plain hotdog is like a cheese pizza. Only 4 year-olds eat cheese pizzas and plain hotdogs.
Joey: It's not going to be about judging the taste of hotdogs. I'm going to pioneer a new sport...as a competitive eater.
Mom: A what?
Joey: Competitive eating. I'm going to break the world record for eating the most hotdogs in 10 minutes, and then every July 4th I'll try to break my own record.
Dad: So, you'll work one day a week. I wish I could get a job like that. Margie, we'll never be empty nesters. We'll be supporting Joey right through adulthood. We can kiss retiring in the Poconos goodbye.
Mom: And how will you get paid for stuffing your face and wrecking your digestive system?
Joey: Sponsorships, TV revenue, public appearances, motivational speaking, autographed merchandise...
Dad: Yea, I can see sponsorships, alright...Oscar Meyer, Pepto Bismol, Weight Watchers, Piedmont Gastroenterology, Wilson Clogged Artery Associates...
Joey: I will be the Michael Jordan, the Wayne Gretzky, the Hank Aaron, the Tom Brady of competitive eating. I'll be the pioneer of the sport, opening up opportunities for other pro eaters, other foods, other contests...
Mom: Joey, this means we'll never have grandchildren.
Joey: Why is that?
Mom: Because you'll never be able to get married. I'm not sure how you’ll even get a date unless you lie about not having a job.
Joey: But I will have a job. And I could marry a competitive eater.
Dad: There'll be women doing this too?
Joey: Sure.
Dad: I can see it now. You and your fiancé meeting for dinner at a really fancy Italian restaurant like, say...Olive Garden. And the two of you are just shoving breadsticks and pasta primavera in your mouths as fast as you can. Your faces are covered in marinara sauce, the table is littered with flying and falling scraps, people are staring in shock and disgust. Between belches you each ask for refills. It's very romantic. (rolls his eyes)
Joey: All this talk about food is making me hungry. What's for supper?
Mom: I've lost my appetite.
Dad: I'll think I'll have just another beer and more Cheese Whiz.
Sorry, Joey, but the first famous competitive eater was Paul Newman eating 50 hard-boiled eggs in Cool Hand Luke. But Joey was correct about the expanding girth of competitive eating bloating to include men and women all over the world wolfing down everything from hot dogs to hot peppers, bacon to banana pudding, tomatoes and kale to ribs and Spam.
And while Joey did not marry a competitive eater, he did propose to his girlfriend just before winning his eighth-straight title in 2014. Nothing says true love like watching your new fiancé cram 61 hotdogs and buns into his bulging red face. Does a gal think twice about inviting a guy to meet the family for Thanksgiving dinner when he never uses utensils and can eat a pound of anything in 13 seconds? It gives a whole new meaning to the words, “Did you leave room for pie?”
You may be glad to know that there is a married pair of competitive eaters, Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry. Miki is the #1 ranked female eater in the world and Nick is ranked #4 among men. On Monday Miki downed 40 hotdogs to win her eighth title while Nick unfortunately finished outside the Top Three.
No word yet on where the couple went to supper to celebrate Miki’s victory. And Nick and Miki won’t comment on whether they sleep in separate hotel rooms the night after a competition.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin, (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
