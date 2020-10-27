As he was writing his book Finish First a few years ago, Olympics gold medalist Scott Hamilton did a rough count of how many times he had fallen down during his figure skating career.
He hit the ice at least 41,600 times, he told a virtual audience at Tuesday morning’s Breakfast with the Mayors event hosted by Franklin Tomorrow. But it wasn’t the falling down that helped to shape Hamilton in the years since he skated competitively.
“It’s the getting up 41,600 times that really allows you to fortify yourself and to understand what’s next,” Hamilton said.
As keynote speaker at the quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors, Hamilton, a Williamson County resident for the past 16 years, was able to relate the triumphs and challenges he has had throughout his life to the circumstances that have come from the COVID-19 pandemic and the general idea of what’s next.
Also speaking at the fall Breakfast were Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore. They focused on how the county and city have fared during the virus outbreak, what they have learned in 2020, and what can be expected in the coming year.
Hamilton won a gold medal in figure skating in the 1984 Olympics and also won 70 titles, awards and honors through his career. He has stayed busy as a motivational speaker, television broadcaster, founder of nonprofits and as a husband and father.
But he faced setbacks as well, beginning with a mysterious childhood ailment that affected his growth at age 4 and caused significant stress. In 1997, Hamilton was diagnosed with testicular cancer, and later doctors discovered brain tumors on two separate occasions.
Hamilton said he became stronger with each of his life-threatening illnesses, and his faith in God became more pronounced and was key to his becoming a survivor. He encouraged Tuesday’s audience to “get strong, get healthy, get interested” in whatever they may be facing.
“Be strong emotionally, physically, intellectually, spiritually — shore yourselves up and you’ll be amazed at the power you have within you to not lose hope in the storm but be able to rise up to every situation no matter what it is. … Know that we live in an amazing country where we have voices and the ability to determine our own futures. And whatever’s happening now, this too shall pass. We’re preparing for the next, and when the next happens, it’s going to be better than anyone thought it could be.”
For their part, Anderson and Moore touched on what they’ve learned in 2020 and how they see matters for 2021.
“I think we’ve learned a lot during the last seven or eight months,” Anderson said. “We’ve learned how to depend on people more. You can’t possibly have all the knowledge; you have to depend [on others]. … Everything we do is through people and through good leadership. 2021 will be a challenge, I’m sure for the first three to six months, but I’m convinced we’ll weather the storm and come out on top because of the people we’ve got in our community.”
Moore, who helped found the mental health awareness group Find Hope Franklin, said government and community leaders will need to focus on people who have been left behind during the pandemic.
“We’ve focused a lot on mental health this year and we’ll continue to focus on that in 2021 with Find Hope Franklin,” Moore said. I love Scott’s message that when you fall down, you get back up. But I’ll add to that to say when you see somebody fall down and they can’t get back up, as a community let’s lift them back up.”
Click here to visit the website for Hamilton's organization called Live Your Days. Go here to see the full video from Tuesday's Breakfast with the Mayors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.