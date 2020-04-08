In response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, the State Board of Education will hold a special called electronic meeting Thursday afternoon to enact emergency rules governing K-12 graduation requirements for Tennessee’s high school seniors.
“Our board takes our responsibility to students, educators and districts very seriously, especially in times such as these,” Lillian Hartgrove, chair of the State Board of Education,” said in a press release. “Our members and staff are standing by to make this process as smooth and transparent as possible under these circumstances.”
Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden said in an email that he is “looking forward to hearing the group’s final decision so we can move forward.”
He addressed the issue during a Facebook Live session a couple of weeks ago, responding to several comments and questions on the topic.
“Part of [what the Board will decide] will be the restrictions and requirements we have to comply with the state,” Golden said during the session. "We will be waiting … to find out some of those answers related to that.
“For us, we’re committed to making sure our students graduate. I think that’s a common theme across the state and really across the nation. I’m confident in that.”
During Thursday’s 2 p.m. meeting, members of the Board will also address guidance regarding licensure issuance for teacher candidates set to complete their educator preparation programs during the 2019-20 school year.
Current educator preparation rules require student teachers to obtain 15 weeks of classroom teaching time. However, school closures across the state may prohibit teacher candidates from completing these requirements.
“The State Board of Education serves as a bridge between the state legislature and local school districts,” Hartgrove said. “We will work to clarify expectations as set forth in the statute so that every school district understands the expectations for this unprecedented school year.”
State Board staff members are currently working with members of the Board and other education stakeholders to ensure that the emergency rule is clear to local school districts and that it will address their areas of concern.
House Bill 2818 also grants the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education, Dr. Penny Schwinn, the authority to waive the 180-day attendance requirement for K-12 public school students. The new legislation also waives the civics test requirement for high school seniors on track to graduate in 2020.
Additional information, including meeting materials and information regarding the virtual special called meeting, will be posted on the State Board website as it becomes available at www.tn.gov/sbe.
