Williamson County Schools appears closer to hiring a consultant to give the district a more direct approach to tackling racial and equity issues that have simmered for years and are now to the point of urgency.
Superintendent Jason Golden has stressed this need at the last couple of public meetings of the Williamson County Board of Education, and introduced board members to the recommended person for the task at last Saturday’s board retreat. Members are expected to vote whether to approve the hiring of Derek Young — a Nashville-based consultant, author and motivational speaker — as the district’s cultural specialist at their next monthly board meeting Monday, Nov. 16.
They would also vote to approve the fee of $105,000 for his two to three years of consultation.
“The overall cost is a big number, certainly,” said Eric Welch, who represents District 10 on the board. “But I would say that’s less a concern than wanting to get it right. We’re talking about changing the culture of our school district, … and becoming a more inclusive school district is certainly a worthy goal.”
Golden has acknowledged the need for a more targeted plan to address racism, inequity toward minorities, and cultural insensitivity within the system for some time. Previously, a group of parents started a grassroots effort with the WCS Cultural Competency Council when Mike Looney was superintendent.
More recently, students from high schools across the district have taken it on themselves to advocate for equality. Franklin Teens for Justice formed during the summer in response to recent acts of police brutality, and in September a group of high school students started a local chapter of the nonprofit Diversify Our Narrative to demand that literature from people of color be included in the WCS curriculum.
“This is critically important to the work we do,” Golden said of addressing the racial issues. “Our vision statement talks about growing a supportive environment so that our students can excel. In a lot of ways our environment is supportive, but we have a lot of room to grow in how we support students, especially in the context of race.
“My predecessors and I have worked on that, and after so many discussions it has become apparent to me that we need a professional that works in that arena on a regular basis to help us develop a coherent plan to go forward.”
After meeting with various stakeholders over the summer and considering other candidates for the job, Golden and his staff settled on Young. The owner of Derek Young Speaks has done similar work with Belmont University and Cracker Barrel, to name a couple of organizations where he has served as a cultural specialist. He is also working with Father Ryan school as well as some Metro Nashville schools.
“I think we’re going to be growing with a professional that’s got experience doing this,” Golden said. “He has a diverse experience in helping people do this.”
Pushback countered with support
Dr. Maya Bugg, founder and CEO of Bugg Consulting Group, is one of the parents who have been in discussion with Golden. She was one of the founders of the Cultural Competency Counsel in 2018, and recognized that some of the pushback toward the efforts to make WCS more equitable was political.
“What we’re asking for is not necessarily political, but some people are making it political,” said Bugg, mother of a fifth grader and twins in first grade in WCS. “And that’s not what this is. This is, you’ve got students in the district who should not be experiencing this type of trauma. That’s their job as a district to protect them in that way. It’s also their job as a district to educate families and teachers and students on what it is to be inclusive and to value diversity, to treat your peers with respect.”
Bugg added that the naysayers toward this plan have been outnumbered by those in support.
“We’ve had a lot of families asking us how could they help,” she said. “It’s been really great to see all kinds of families reaching out... Folks are reaching out and saying we’ve had enough, this is not OK. They’re making contact with their board representatives and to push them to approve the resources so WCS can be the district we think it can be.”
Golden said if the board approves the request to hire Young and the payment necessary in November, the program could get underway as soon as January. At least a couple of board members said they have concerns that teachers and staff are already overburdened with new responsibilities from the pandemic and perhaps aren’t ready to take on another task, but Golden said the issue needs immediate attention.
“What I’ve heard from our community is it really can’t wait,” he said. “I think we owe it to our community to get started somehow someway. I have a suspicion that if we don’t, there is always going to be a distraction, some reason [for not addressing it.]
