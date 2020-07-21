Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden will announce a decision about the district’s reopening plans by the end of this week, according to an email sent Tuesday evening through the WCS newsletter, InFocus.
The district has also updated its reopening framework with additional information, giving parents an “idea of what to expect on everything from the Chromebook distribution process to teaching and learning,” the newsletter reads.
The framework, which was drafted over the summer in light of the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on education, has also been updated with comparisons of the three basic learning scenarios — on-campus, remote and WCS Online. Additionally there is a section of frequently asked questions on various topics.
In the days after the Williamson County Board of Education voted to endorse the reopening framework for the 2020-21 school year that’s scheduled to start Friday, Aug. 7, Golden and other district-level administrators took to Facebook Live to further explain some of the plan’s details.
Those videos can also be accessed through the framework online.
“It’s important that our families are informed and that we continue to provide timely information,” Golden said through InFocus. “We are going to continue to communicate with our families in multiple ways.”
