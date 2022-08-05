It’s the first day of school, and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden could be seen where he typically is on this traditional kickoff to a new year — in front of one of the 50 schools within the WCS district.
This year, he was at Thompson’s Station Middle School Friday morning greeting students and parents as 2022-23 got underway with a half-day of classes. As he made his welcomes to those in the drop-off line, Golden talked a bit about the upcoming year.
On any particular initiatives for the year
“At the elementary schools, we’ve put an emphasis on increasing our collaboration time. We continue to grow and we push through to be the best in the state. For us to continue to do that, our elementary school teachers need more time together to talk about student growth.
On specific challenges
“Numbers growth is a challenge we’re facing. We’re standing here at Thompson’s Station, and you have noticed you had to go through detours to get here. So with that growth come a lot of students from other areas, many of whom have spent the last two years in and out of schools because of [COVID-19].
“So what we find with our student testing is a lot of those students need to catch up. We do a lot of early intervention at the youngest grades, especially those students that didn’t get that quality kindergarten or first grade instruction in other states.”
On COVID-19 protocols
“We’re allowing families to make their own choices [regarding masks]. We do have a few folks who are wearing masks. My best advice is, if your child has a specific health issue, let’s talk to our nurse and develop a plan. We’ve had more plans recently than we have had in the past.”
On safety and security
“We talked with our principals this summer about three focal points for this year. One is celebrating teachers and staff. Two is growing in collaboration to grow instructionally. And No. 3 is student safety.
“We have a renewed emphasis in that. The commitment to safety expands beyond us. Local law enforcement has had conversations with us. Even [at the state level], we know the state troopers are going to have an increased presence on school, popping in here and there.”
On Thursday night’s school board election results
“I am so impressed with anyone who commits to run. The window of time has gotten bigger now that it’s partisan. So the board members who run for election have had to run for a longer period of time. I’m looking forward to getting to know the new board members (Donna Clements in District 8 and Drason Beasley in District 12) and how they work with the current members.”
