The Goodpasture Lady Cougars defeated the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions in overtime 44-39 at Goodpasture Monday night for the Middle Region Division II A third-place game.
“I am proud of how our team fought,” said CPA head coach Becky LeGate. “They gave themselves a chance to win the game. We’ve just got to put this one behind us and focus on the next game.”
“This is huge because we are so young and have no juniors or seniors on our team,” said Goodpasture head coach Joseph Simmons. “After returning one starter from the final four team last year, I feel like every game we can get is just helping these girls for the future.”
In the first quarter, CPA collected an early lead with layups and three pointers by senior Emmaline Bartlett and juniors Ava Maddux and Sadie Gorley to take the advantage, 13-8.
Goodpasture made a comeback in the second quarter with jumpers and 3s from sophomore Hadleigh Wharton and sophomore Maddie Byrd to go ahead at halftime, 21-19.
In the third quarter, both teams matched each other basket for basket to keep the score deadlocked at 29.
The score remained deadlocked at the end of the fourth quarter at 37 as both teams continued their stout defense.
In overtime, the Lady Cougars collected clutch jumpers from Wharton and timely free throws by sophomore Kennedy Johnson-Corley to seal the victory, 44-39.
“Our defense was really good on their shooters, because they ran a lot of sets and backdoors,” said Coach Simmons. “As well as they shoot, we were pretty solid to hold them to 39 points.”
CPA’s leading scorer was Gorley with 12 points.
“Both her inside and outside game was working and she did a good job getting to the basket and finding some easy looks,” said Coach LeGate.
Goodpasture’s point leader was Wharton with 21.
“She struggled in the first half and was one of ten from the field,” said Coach Simmons. “She was able to find her way in the second half. Her teammates kept trusting her, and she kept making big plays for us.”
Both teams will move on to state.
Goodpasture will travel to Chattanooga to take on Silverback Academy Wednesday night.
“We are going to enjoy this win tonight, but then we will look at film to prepare,” said Coach Simmons. “All 12 teams that are left are really good and there are no gimmie games.”
CPA will travel to take on Christ Academy of Knoxville on Wednesday.
“What I always know about my team is that they are going to play hard and fight hard,” said Coach Legate. “I am looking forward to just watching them correcting their mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.